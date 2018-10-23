Man Counts Losses After Wife, 3 Children Crashed To Death

For Mr. Isaac Danquah (widower), who lost his wife and three children, including a three-months-old baby, in a car crash, the tragedy would never be erased from his memory.

Madam Mariam Akey, 28, and the three children – Savior Danquah, 13, Mark Yaw Wilson, 14, and Kobby Amissah, 3 months – were traveling in a taxi cab from Kwesimintsim to Assekai, a suburb of Takoradi, when they were overrun by a tipper truck. They were all pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the taxi cab, with registration number WR 4957-12, crossed the speeding tipper truck, with registration number GE8305-Z, which was being driven by Kwame Addison from Aboadze and heading towards Elubo.

The tipper truck driver is currently in detention.

The police have released the bodies to the family, and according to reliable sources, all the four would be laid in state at the Lagos Town Market, a suburb of Takoradi, after which the bodies would be conveyed to the cemetery for burial today.