EOCO Receives Donation From KRIF

KRIF Ghana on Monday donated a fire, water and burglar proof 'Diplomat Reinforced Office Cabinet' Safe worth GH¢15,000.00 to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to secure its valuable documents.

The Safe was ISO 9001 certified, three dimensional in nature and had double bait lock and shelves that could be adjusted to suit the office's needs.

KRIF Ghana, is a company that sells and distributes money handling machines, office equipment and stationery.

Mrs Awura Adjoa Okosun, the Executive Director of KRIF Ghana, said the Company which had been operating for 32 years in Ghana, saw the need to give back to the citizenry for their acceptance and patronage of their goods and services.

She said the Company therefore identified public organisations and institutions to benefit from their Corporate Social Responsibility project of creating awareness on the need to use safes.

The campaign was on the slogan, 'Everyone must own a safe campaign'.

She noted that, EOCO as a specialised agency, was the second in the first batch of the projected 52 beneficiaries after Ghana News Agency benefited from the KRIF Ghana's donation.

Mrs Okosun said EOCO with the key function of investigating economic and organised crime on the authority of the Attorney General prosecuted offenses to recover the proceeds of crime.

It was therefore necessary for the Office to have a security safe to store valuables including; documents, exhibits and samples for their operations.

Mrs Okosun said: 'The items definitely need protection from theft, fire, flood, tampering or other perils. It is in the light of this that KRIF Ghana thought it wise and appropriate to donate one of our Diplomat branded safes to EOCO'.

The Diplomat safe is a product of Korean origin using German technology with a manufacturing plant in Busam that guarantees a high quality of durability and resistance prone to all known hazard disasters.

Mr Enoch Manford, Head of Engineering Department, KRIF Ghana making a presentation on diplomatic fire and burglary safe said insurance could replace most of an organisation's furnishing, however, important documents such as deeds, wills and certificates could be lost through fire accidents.

He said: 'You would agree with me that safe is the best solution'.

Mr Manford emphasised that fire accidents could also destroy photographs, jewellery, and other irreplaceable items.

He said the Safe with a capacity of 185 litres and weight of 185 kilogrammes was extremely suitable for storage of oversized documents and binders; provides protection against theft; and had high-end epoxy anti-rust primer coating to prevent rusting.

Mr K. K. Amoah, the Executive Director of EOCO expressed the profound gratitude of the Office to KRIF Ghana for that intervention.

He said: 'KRIF Ghana has surprised us because we need a lot of logistics support and safes like this for this office and we are happy that KRIF within their own interest chose to come and support us. We will find an appropriate time to show our appreciation to them'.