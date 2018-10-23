Fellow Ghanaians, Can You Please Lend Me Your Ears?

Writer, journalist, and author Joel Savage

Africans, Ghanaians, brothers, sisters, and politicians, even though, Ghana is a very peaceful country, with Muslims and Christians living happily together, I feel that it’s necessary to come out with this article

This article is based on two important factors: Firstly, to speak about the present chaotic and verbal war surrounding Ghanaian politics at the moment, because if care is not taken political disturbance will lead to something terrible in Ghana, and secondly, to prove further that African leaders can’t be blamed alone for the underdevelopment and present economic crisis the continent faces.

We can call all African leaders corrupt, but corruption alone hasn’t enough strength to pull down Africa in this depressive manner which has affected its growth and entire infrastructure.

Besides various written or recorded evidence which reveals the influence of America and Western Europe in ethnic conflict, tribal wars and often unrest in Africa, they are happy as well to see Africans with cutlasses cutting the throats of their own brothers and sisters.

In most of my articles, I said over and over including articles pertaining to the Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas, that Europe and America cover up crimes they commit against Africa, while they happily recommend and give an award to African journalists exposing African leaders of corruption.

About the Rwanda genocide, I believe that every Ghanaian who can speak Pidgin English knows about this sad story, let alone educated Ghanaians. Can any Ghanaian or African tell me in which newspaper in Europe or America he or she read that Belgium is responsible for the genocide?

Yet, because of intensive reading, I found out the truth from the book called “The Shadow Of The Sun,” written by a white writer from Poland called Ryszard Kapuscinski. Why it didn’t appear in any Belgian, European or American newspapers fellow Ghanaians or Africans? Because of the way they cover up the crime against Africa for us to continue trusting them as really good people.

The Polish writer, Ryszard Kapuscinski reveals Belgium's crime in the Rwandan genocide

I wish to give you more examples to support my claim because there are still millions of Africans which lack of reading has taken its toll on them so they believe whatever the white man says and call their own brothers “Blackman, Black Sense.”

I was the only African writing for a remarkable European newspaper called “Diplomatic Aspects Newspaper.” The European or the Belgian authorities contacted the editor to remove all the articles I wrote about Belgium crimes against Africa from the newspaper; thus, when you follow the link to read the article it takes you to 404, meaning missing links. Below is the sample of some few links.

Kwame Nkrumah, his involvement in Belgium's politics, costs Ghana .

STEVE BIKO: Political legend who sacrificed his life for his country

Belgium's Politics: God leads me to vote for the right party

Also, an article captioned “Holland’s Professor Johan Van Dongen Challenges Belgium’s Scientist Guido van der Groen over the origins of Ebola," was removed from the newspaper. It was because of this particular article which was taken out from the newspaper made me quit writing for Diplomatic Aspects Newspaper.

Aids and Ebola are biological weapons long prepared in the laboratories of the US government to depopulate Africa but you can never read it anywhere in the European and American newspaper that they are biological agents to depopulate Africa.

Even the giant mainstream media, including the BBC and CNN, have failed to report the truth about the origin of Aids and Ebola, despite the claim to have qualified health journalists, until independent health officials, including scientists, researchers, and medical doctors, wrote openly about the medical crimes committed by the US government against humanity.

And to make matter worse, they continue misleading the general public and covering up the medical genocide. The websites of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control still have false information about Aids and Ebola, claiming that Aids originate from Africa and reached America through monkeys brought from the Philippines, while Ebola is being spread by bats and bush meat.

Lord, have mercy upon those fantastic liars. Before Africa saw the light of development, we were living on bush meat, yet Ebola didn’t kill anyone and if Aids originate from Africa, why the people in the continent weren’t depopulated when Africa was entirely bush without development until 1980’s before Aids descended heavily on Africans?

They are so stupid that the passion of crime has blinded them to forget that African-Americans aren’t in the jungle and aren’t eating bush meat, yet Aids has descended on them heavily equally like Africans. Therefore, if it’s not a plot to wipe out the entire black race then what’s it? Pathetic evil liars Africans must watch carefully if they want the continent to move forward.

After all those crimes, including slavery, colonial atrocities, and Apartheid, if Africans, including Ghanaians, think Europe and America will help the continent to reach higher heights, then excuse me to say that we are living in a fools' paradise. There are no real people on earth that can subject a particular human race to such a brutality, sub-human conditions and aggressive medical crimes and claim that they love Africa.

Europe and American embassies are in Africa, firstly to control our resources, manipulate our economy, and to make money from those travelling to Europe and America. That doesn’t mean that they love you. As a matter of fact, any intelligent African should ask this question: Why the US government has built military bases all over Africa, yet there is no single African military base in the US?

Are we not human beings? We also have valuable resources no continent has to motivate and give us the power to dominate the foreign powers that are abusing our trust and have taken us for granted. Unfortunately, we are facing the opposite reality because they called themselves superpower and developed world, yet they build their riches out of Africa’s looted resources.

Brothers and sisters, God has provided Africa, including my beloved Ghana, everything the continent needs to progress and move forward, yet you have disappointed God by not using the treasures He gave you, allowing foreign powers to steal them from you, yet you go to church worshipping and calling God’s name, do you think God will answer you?

This woman died of Ebola, a man-made disease or biological agent, bats or bush meat has nothing to do with her death

We need to think deeply and change our negative attitudes towards each other. We need to stop telling the White man our secrets because they will not tell us theirs. We need to stop abusing our leaders because they are not fully responsible for Africa's economic doom and we don't need to trust and depend on foreign media such as the BBC and the CNN because they have equally made us miserable like the US government by lying all the time.

They can't pretend they love Africa while the put fear in people interested to do business in Africa. Africa is not a dangerous continent because Ebola has appeared in only a few African countries, not the entire continent.

We need to watch their deceptive-friendly smile which is requesting from us the direction to our gold and diamond fields, as well as giving them the opportunity to use us as Guinea pigs to test the newly manufactured drugs from the pharmaceutical companies in the United States of America which many carry unfamiliar diseases because they feel restless over the rate of growth of Africa's population and clandestinely wants to do something about it.

Thank you fellow Ghanaians.