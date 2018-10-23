KNUST Violence: Protesting Students Seized Security Man's Food

Students of KNUST bared their teeth today when they got fed up with the authorities of the schools stepping on their toes. This led to an alleged theft of banku from a security man.

Aside from the vandalism caused by students in their protest against student brutality, there have also been incidences of theft. A group of students, reported by social media, took the whole process to a hilarious notch when they stole a pot of banku being prepared by a security man.

Obviously, the security man would have left his 'swallow' unattended too whilst saving his life from the angry students. This whole brouhaha was sparked when campus security took the law into their hands by meting out various degrees of harm on students.