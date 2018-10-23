Students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology embarked on a demonstration endorsed by their SRC to protest against student brutality. READ A...
What You Might Have Missed At KNUST Protests
Students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology embarked on a demonstration endorsed by their SRC to protest against student brutality.
READ ALSO: Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block
The once peaceful protest turned into a monstrosity with many fearing for their lives, running for cover. Below are 10 photos and videos of the KNUST protests you need to see.
KNUST demostrations
KNUST demostrations
KNUST demostrations
WATCH VIDEO HERE:
KNUST demostration
KNUST demonstration
KNUST demonstration
WATCH VIDEO HERE:
KNUST demostration