Two Rape 17-Year-Old Student

Two persons who allegedly took turns to rape a 17-year-old girl at La, a suburb of Accra, have been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Central District Court.

Samuel Addai, a 17-year-old student and Isaac Sowah Annang a 20- year old waiter, were said to have recorded the sexual acts with the victim.

Addai and Annang who have been jointly charged with rape have had their pleas reserved.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Simon Terkpor prayed the court to give the Police the green light to send the accused persons’ mobile phones to the Cyber Crime Office in order to retrieve evidence of the incident allegedly recorded on their respective phones.

The court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah granted prosecution's submissions and adjourned the matter to October 24.

The case of the prosecution is that, the complainant in the case is a 28-year old surveyor residing at Labone.

The victim is a student residing in the same vicinity as the complainant who is also her cousin. Addai and Annang also reside at La, a suburb in Accra.

Addai is a friend to the victim.

Prosecution said on September 25, this year, at about 10am, the victim visited Addai in his house at La Jokers and he offered her a drink in his room and the two began to chat.

While chatting, Prosecution said Addai requested for a hug from the victim but she refused, Addai then held the victim tightly, pushed her on to his bed and raped the victim.

According to prosecution whilst Addai was having sex with her, Annang entered the room and recorded the sexual act.

Unknown to the victim, Annang also took turns to have sex with her which Addai also recorded

After the act, the victim begged the two accused persons to delete the videos but they refused.

On October 4, this year at about 7:30am, the victim visited Addai for the second time hoping to convince him to delete the sex videos.

On reaching there, the prosecution said Addai had sex with her on two occasions. Due to fear, the victim failed to report the matter to parents.

The victim, however, managed to report the incident to the complainant who lodged a complaint with the Police and a medical report was issued to the victim to seek medical care. The accused persons were nabbed later by the Police.