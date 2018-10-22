Legon Mall Project Foreman Falls 5 Floors To Death

A man believed to be in his late 30s has fallen to his death at the Legon Mall in Accra on Monday, 22 October 2018.

According to Classfmonline.com, the deceased, who was casting concrete with other workers fell from the fifth floor and died instantly.

The police are on the scene and have cordoned off the area.

The deceased, was the foreman on the Legon Mall project.

The body has been transported to the morgue.

The police has launched an investigation into the incident.