NABCO Is A Necessary Short-Term Intervention - AFAG

AFAG acknowledges that Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) is a thoughtful initiative by the government to address the current unemployment situation in the country. The enterprise indicates to complement public service delivery in the agriculture, education, health, technology and governance sectors, as well as drive revenue mobilization and collection, will afford graduates the opportunity to earn a decent income and at the same time expose them to the world of work and improve their skills and employability in the module they find themselves.

AFAG supports the deliberate effort of government and the President’s vision to create jobs for the unemployed graduates. Like many other social intervention programs, the NaBCo concept has the propensity, to resolve the socio-economic challenges facing the youth in the country.

NaBCo is a fantastic short-term solution to youth unemployment. It is doing for graduates what the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is doing for unskilled labour where young people between the ages of 15 to 35 years ago through skills training and internship modules to transit from being unemployment to employment.

Our Resolution

1. AFAG implores the government to forge ahead and consider ways of improving upon this idea as it works towards creating more lasting employment opportunities for the youth.

2. The government should get the private sector involved

3. AFAG urges the government to define ad source for funding for the programme, mostly independent of District Assembly Common Fund (DACF). The reliance of DACF stifles District Assemblies of funding for development programmes.

4. The government must, as a matter of national priority, development a National Youth Employment Policy Strategy. This policy should indicate all sources of funding.

5. AFAG suggests that government seeks for a more robust economic foundation to ensure a more robust means for sustainable job creation for the youth. This would include reducing taxes on businesses; aggressive business growth strategies; continue support for start-ups and long-term low-interest credit to SMEs.

Conclusion

NaBCo is just the first step. The harder work is to get the youth long-term employment opportunities. AFAG is confident the government capable of meeting this challenge. AFAG holds the view that private sector-led employment is the only sustainable job creation.

Signed

AFAG Leadership