Church Offertory Has Been Affected By Hardships Under NPP

A former deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin , has claimed that the current hardships under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have affected offerings in church.

He said Ghanaians cannot pay their offerings in church nowadays due to the harsh economic realities.

He, therefore, compared the current state of the country to the conditions in hell.

He also claimed that citizens were not attending church service because they may not have the means to give offerings when they do go to church.

Yamin also said on Adom TV's "Badwam" programme that churches were repeating their harvest targets because of the current economic conditions.

He noted the Akufo-Addo government has failed Ghanaians after promising to make life easy for them in the last general election.

'Let us be truthful to ourselves. Today people are suffering and they cannot feed themselves and families and for that matter, I urge all Ghanaians to show President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government exit in 2020,' he said.