No Chieftaincy Dispute To Blame For Japekrom Attacks

THE JAPEKROM Traditional Council in the Jaman South District has denied the assertion that there is land or chieftaincy dispute between the people of Drobo and Japekrom, saying the dispute has been resolved by the Supreme Court long ago.

The Council made this declaration in a press release to the media, which was signed by the planning committee chairman of Munufie Festival of Japekrom, Barimah Dr. Adjei Hene.

According to the release, the people of Drobo went to court claiming ownership of the Mpuasu-Japekrom stool land otherwise called new Drobo (a suburb of Japekrom) but lost. The case was eventually settled in favour of the people of Mpuase–Japekrom on 19th November, 2015, by the Supreme Court of Ghana. It was a unanimous decision.

The statement rather accused the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Alhaji Abuu, of orchestrating the attack on the Japekrom people by asking the police officers, who were supposed to restore peace and order in the area, to leave.

Barimah Dr. Adjei–Hene Aframfo has therefore asked government to expedite investigations into the barbaric and heinous crimes that led to the unfortunate death of innocent citizens. He has asked the media to disregard false and mischievous statements being peddled by the Drobo Traditional Council.