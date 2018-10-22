New Domestic Airlines Set For Business

Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, has indicated that three airlines which submitted applications to operate domestic flights in the country will soon be issued with permits to commerce operations.

During the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) held at the Marriot Hotel in Accra recently, he mentioned the airlines as BabyJet, Ashanti Air and Unity Air.

“The Ministry is moving aggressively to ensure aviation services get the needed nationwide prominence, and so we are ensuring that the West, Central, as well as Upper East Regions, all have their respective airports with the idle ports in Ho and Wa,” he remarked.

In addition, plans are far advanced to introduce a home-based carrier to fly the Ghana Flag, he disclosed.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central, congratulated the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) for a successful business year.

He reiterated that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) is a statutory requirement in the governance process of the GACL in accordance with Section 149 of the Companies Code,1963 (Act 179).

According to him, the AGM is used to take stock and ensure that the company remains focused on its core mandate, among others.

“Your core mandate of ensuring that you serve the airports and the travelling public must be key in your operations, kick against practices which will go against your intention to protect the public purse and operate in a manner that will yield greater returns,” he stressed.

He gave assurance that the Ministry of Aviation, in its bid to serve as a watchman in the interest of government and taxpaying public, would not unduly interfere with your operations, adding that “you will share in the President's vision of building a new Ghana with economic prospects to strengthen its people.

Oboshie Sai Cofie, Board Chairperson, was happy that the financial statement ended 31 December 2017 shows that the company recorded profit after tax of about GH¢87 million as against GH¢153 million for 2016.

“Although the 2017 net profit of about GH¢87 million was not momentous compared to the past years, GACL, however, exhibited resilience by posting impressive total revenue of over GH¢440 million which is 21% above the previous year,” he declared.