BoG Not Issuing Gh¢100 Note

The Bank Of Ghana has said there were no plans to issue a Gh¢100 note into the system as being speculated.

Consequently, the BoG has asked the public to disregard a design of what is presumed to be the said note in circulation on social media.

Reacting to the speculation, Head of the Communications Office of the BoG, Esi Hammond told Graphic Online that the public should disregard what is circulating on social media.

She indicated the BoG has not even thought of introducing a Gh¢100 note, and that if anything of that sort comes up, or if even the BoG has any such plans at all, it will communicate it properly to the public.

The said new Gh¢100 note which has flooded social media and raising eyebrows has the head of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president on it.