China Man Who Allegedly Killed 2 Other Chinese Declared Wanted

Police in the Western Region have begun a manhunt for a Chinese national who has allegedly murdered two other compatriots.

The incident, which happened at Wasa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality was believed to have resulted from a fight among the Chinese.

The suspect allegedly shot at his colleagues, killing two of them and leaving one in critical condition.

Speaking to Citi News, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, indicated that they have commenced investigations into the matter.

“The one who was injured has been referred to the Komofo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The police have arrested three men and a woman who witnessed the incident. The information the police have is that the actual person who did the shooting is on the run and the police are searching for him,” she said.

Last year October, the Western Regional Police Command arrested four Chinese nationals suspects who were involved in the shooting of a thirty-year-old Ghanaian, Nana Boamah, a lotto operator at Wassa Akropong.

Eyewitnesses told Citi News that the incident was triggered when a plumber who was hired by some Chinese nationals to undertake some services called on the deceased, as a witness, after the Chinese refused to pay the GHc150 he charged.

During the confrontation, a gun brought out by one of the Chinese was seized by the two Ghanaians but a second gun was reportedly fired by the Chinese, killing the witness, Nana Boamah instantly.

The incident angered the youth of the town who burnt and vandalized properties belonging to the Chinese nationals.

The four Chinese who were arrested by the police were named as Chu Chan Jun, 34, Li Ju, 33, Su Soglan, 46, and Jan Gi Hi 49.

A lot of Chinese nationals live in that part of the Western Region, and are supposedly engaged in illegal mining activities.