Akufo-Addo Not Sick - Gabby

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not sick, his cousin Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said.

According to the founder of the Danquah Institute, the president was at the 37 Military hospital over the weekend only to visit his hopitalised in-law and nothing else.

Rumours spread over the weekend that Nana Akufo-Addo had critically taken ill and had been rushed to the military health post for treatment.

But Mr Otchere-Darko in a tweet said the president is well and preparing for work today, Monday, 22 October 2018.

“So, the president cannot visit a hospitalised in-law at 37 without false speculations? Visit is done. He is home. Doing what he knows best: preparing for work in the morning,” the tweet said.