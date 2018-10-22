Chefs In Ghana Call For Stakeholder Collaborations Towards Achieving Zero Hunger By 2030 On International Chefs Day

Since its creation by late Chef Dr. Bill Gallagher in 2004, chefs across the world have committed to using International Chefs Day to celebrate their noble profession, always remembering that it is their duty to pass on knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation with a sense of pride and commitment to the future.

Nestlé Ghana partnered with Ghana Education Service and chefs from the Chefs Association of Ghana to organize a Nestlé for Healthier Kids community cooking session on Friday 19thOctober, with children from the Asafo Agona East District Assembly Basic School in Central region.

Under the theme “Healthy Foods for Growing Up”, the children were grouped based on their career aspirations and guided by chefs to prepare recipes with local, familiar ingredients.

Speaking to the media, founder of Food for All Africa and member of the Chefs Association of Ghana, Chef Elijah Amoo Addo called on stakeholders within Ghana’s food supply chain to collaborate with chefs in accelerating Ghana’s effort towards attaining Zero Hunger targets by 2030.

“As chefs we believe in a better future for food. A future where ingredients are grown with respect for the environment, where no good food goes to waste and where everyone, everywhere enjoys the nutritious meals they need to grow and thrive.Chefs bridge the gap between the farm and the fork – transforming raw ingredients into delicious, nutritious meals. In doing so, we influence what our farmers grow, what we put on our plates and how we think and talk about food.

We play a critical role in ensuring Ghana meets the targets of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2, 3 and 12, as such there is the need for greater collaborations with stakeholders. Healthy dietary and lifestyle patterns from an early age could positively impact on peoples nutrition and health throughout their adult lives, and enhance the increase in productivity of individuals and their nation.”

He concluded by commending Nestlé Ghana for leading the cause through their non-branded Nestlé for Healthier Kids project and their commitment in fulfilling their 2030 global ambition to help 50 million children lead healthier lives.