Prestea Huni-valley; MCE Assures Huni-valley SHS Of More Projects

Hon. Mozart Kwaku Owuh, Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-valley Municipal Assembly, has assured heads of Huni-valley Senior High School that, the School will soon see more massive projects.

The MCE said, Government acknowledges that Schools, especially those at the rural and deprived communities, have difficulties in some basic but very important infrastructural needs.

He made these known to the heads of the school and local media on a day working visit of the school as part of the soon to be commissioned Twelve unit classroom block put up by the Member Of Parliament, Hon. Lawyer Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi through projects under the government’s secondary education improvement programme which have already started in most schools across the country of which the three senior high schools in the municipality has benefited.

Hon. Mozart Kwaku Owuh was accompanied by Mr. Abbeam Danso (Prestea Huni-valley Constituency Chairman of NPP), Mr. Yaw Owusu (Prestea Huni-valley Constituency Research Officer of NPP), Mr. Scott (Municipal Works Department Head), Mr. Osei (Municipal Engineer) and the local media.

The 1-day tour on Friday, 19 October, 2018 was to access and inspect at first-hand, the completed ultra-modern twelve unit classroom block which was started 7months ago.

The MCE acknowledge the poor state of the schools dining hall, girls dormitory and the three storey classroom block which needs immediate attention, he said the Member of Parliament and the municipal assembly are in consultations with Goldfields Ghana to construct a new dining hall. “Engineers will soon be on site to take estimate of the three storey classroom block after which contract will be awarded for massive renovation” he added.

The MCE, after inspecting the project, told modernghana.com that he was very impressed.

The heads of the school expressed their appreciation to the Member of Parliament and the Municipal Assembly for such an ultra-modern facility and pleaded with the Assembly to hand over the facility to the school before the commencement of the second track.

They also appealed to the MCE to assist them to provide a sickbay for the school to cater for the health needs of the students.

The MCE with his team inspecting projects

A section of the students

The new 12unit classroom block

Two storey classroom block to be renovated

A view of the ultra-modern 12unit classroom block