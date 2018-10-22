Sanitation Minister Expresses Disappointment As Agbogbloshie Market Women Sale In Filth

Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, in her crusade to ensure that President Nana Akuffo-Addo’s dream of making Accra a clean city is achieved, has storm Agbogbloshie market early hours of last Friday morning.

Zoomlion sanitation workers team up with their counterpart Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and were on ground clearing woods that had been used to cover gutters which had under them a lot of rubbish mainly plastic and waste water, with bad stench.

As the exercise started 7:00am, it took the intervention of the Accra Mayor Adjei Sowah to help direct traffic that was becoming heavy and uncontrollable.

The Minister express disappointment when she witness most of the market women sitting comfortable in front of rubbish and going about their normal duties, as they sale to members of the public.

Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah had to ask most of the market to sweep refuse in front of them, whiles others seeing her in the company of the Accra Mayor, Adjei Sowah vanished noticing that when they stay around and the Minister gets to them they would be asked to sweep the refuse in front of their goods.

Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah indicated to most of the market women that her plans of getting them a bath house at Agbogbloshie she might abandoned it because she realize that, the market worm are not prepare to keep the place neat as they threw refuse anyhow.

She further lamented when most of the women she got close to were running away, “you should stop disgracing women why can’t you keep this place clean I want to help but you people are not allowing me”

“You people are killing us, if the need be we have to sack all of you from here, you need to keep this place clean”, she lamented.

In addition she called on Zoomlion representatives to do their best to provide bins around so that the market women could dump their refuse in it.