B/A: Bra Dea Foundation Gives Mathematical Sets To 5,000 JHS Students

About five thousand (5000) Junior High School (JHS) Students in the Brong Ahafo region will be beneficiaries of Bra Dea Foundation's upcoming project.

The Sunyani-based charity foundation is gearing up to distribute 5000 mathematical sets to some selected deprived schools in the region.

In a recent interview with the News Hunter Magazine, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bra Dea Foundation, Michael Edwards Kwasi stressed that given to the less privileged in the society remains a top priority for them.

He urged Ghanaians to have the heart of giving.

“I will plead to anybody...We can make this earth a good place to live base on what we will do. Whatever you do or give will pave a way for you or somebody in your family,” he emphasised.

The CEO of Bra Dea Foundation revealed that Mantukwa Methodist JHS will receive their first share of the mathematical sets starting from next week.

He stated that their doors are open to any individuals and the cooperate society who are interested in partnering with them in the upcoming ‘One student, One Math Set’ project.

You can support the project by contributing via MTN Mobile Number: 0248693833.