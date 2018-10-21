Karpowership Grabs Best Quality Independent Power Plant Of The Year Award

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has been adjudged the Best Independent Power Plant service for the year 2017 at the Ghana Business Quality Awards held in Accra last weekend.

The award seeks to appreciate Karpowership for its service quality, competitiveness and service innovation in Ghana.

The award ceremony was under the theme, “Building Ghana beyond Aide: The Role of the Private Sector in Economic Growth and Job Creation.”

Karpowership is the only owner, builder and operator of the first Powership (floating power plant) fleet in the world.

The Country Manager of Karpowership, Volkan Buyukbicer said Karpowership has been supplying reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity to the national grid since the commencement of our operations in Ghana in 2015.

“It is therefore not surprising that our hard work and dedication to strengthening Ghana’s energy market to induce economic growth through the supply of electricity has been duly recognized and rewarded,” he stated.

Dedicating the award to the staff of Karpowership, Mr. Volkan said “it is indeed the hard work and commitment of staff that has made this possible”.

He further added that they appreciate the immense support from related government authorities within the industry for their contribution towards the success of the project.

The company is expected to relocate its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman to the Sekondi Naval Base in order to utilize Ghana’s Natural Gas resources in the Western enclave.

Mr. Volkan hinted that preparations are ongoing to ensure the Powership is relocated within the first quarter of 2019.

Karpowership was one of the immediate solutions by government of Ghana to resolve the chronic Power crisis in the country in 2015.