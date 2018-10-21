Assemblyman Elect For Korletsom Electoral Area Support His Community With Two(2) Trips Of Sand, Football And A Set Of Jersey

The Assemblyman-elect for Korletsom Electoral Area who also doubled as Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Hon. Michael Mensah popularly known as Sheileshe has supported with four trips of sand to be spread on the deplorable road and to temporary fix some potholes at the Gideon down(high tension road) in the Southern part of his Electoral Area.

Few days after his election as Assemblyman for the area, he organized a communal labor on Sunday, 21st October, 2018 to help tackle the bad nature of the road.

This would give relief to commuters and those who ply that particular stretch as well as residents of that particular area.

The bad nature of the road makes it unmotorable when there's a heavy downpour of rain and most especially in this rainy season.

The new Assemblyman for the area in an interview said: "there is a work to be done and not just a position to be occupied". He said this is only the beginning of good things to come to the Electoral Area.

He later in the day donated a set of jersey and a football to support sporting activities in the area.