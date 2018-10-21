Dr. Mahamudu Bawumias Twenty Months In Office, And The True State Of Affairs In The Walewale Constituency

There is a saying that, ‘charity begins at home, and for the fact that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his cohorts, in 2016, campaigned on the remarkable achievements of JM to the people of Gonjaland, we (of Mamprugu) had expected the same from him. The Secretary of NPP at the time, Mr. Simon Ali, was always on the necks of the good people of Mamprugu to go and witness the kind of miracle JM had performed in Gonjaland. And that, for the same miracle to be replicated in Mamprugu, the NPP should be voted into power for Dr. Bawumia to become vice president. Almost 2 years down the line, we have seen absolutely nothing except massive corruption, truncation of contracts awarded by JM, misappropriation of state resources, failed promises, and the selective treatment given to NPP members in the Walewale constituency and these are exactly the areas I'm directing my write up to.

On the issue of corruption under the watch of the "angel" Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the least we talk about it the better. This is because; he (Bawumia) and his people preached virtue in opposition, and turned around to practice vice in government. And, for the truism in the saying that, ‘he who seeks equity must come with clean hands, the Vice president and his people must answer to the peoples concerns. Under the watch of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, we have recorded numerous corruption scandals in the Walewale constituency, and it is only under this government that;

1. a regional chairman will demand GHS8000 from GRA applicants in the Walewale constituency in order to be shortlisted,

2. people paid GHS5000 to secure jobs with the VRA,

3. his aides at the Flagstaff House Annex sell out jobs, scholarships, and charge fees from people who wish to meet the Veep,

4. the MCE in Walewale will blow almost GHS200,000 on a 3-unit classroom block awarded on contract, and also smuggle thousands of bags of subsidized fertilizer for sale, at the expense of the poor farmer,

5. Dr. Sagre Bambangi the Deputy Minister of Agriculture in charge of crops diverted thousands of bags of subsidized fertilizer, and shared them to delegates in his bid to lead them again, at the expense of the poor farmer,

6. a contract which is 20% complete is re-awarded to a party chairman, with an over bloated cost GHS250,000

7. GHS50,000 which was donated by a certain kindhearted philanthropist to improve the Walewale township water system vanished.

His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was quick in truncating the developmental projects of JM in the Walewale constituency, upon the inception of his government, and hasn't brought anything to his home constituency in the name of development, as his boss is doing elsewhere. All the projects initiated by JM and the NDC, such as: the Walewale-Wungu-Yama road, Walewale-Zangum road, Walewale-Tampulingu road, Walewale-Bugya road, Akamara junction road linking the Walewale-Nalerigu road, Walewale Township roads, Gbani-Kparigu-Shelinvoya road, the works comprising the 2nd phase of connecting over 20 communities unto the national electricity grid, the construction of a good number of six and three unit classroom projects in the senior high schools within the Walewale constituency, the Wungu Water Project, and many other works came to a regrettable standstill immediately he (Bawumia) ascended the throne as the vice president of the country.

On the misappropriation of state resources by his Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on things which are of no tangible benefit to the Walewale constituency, and Ghana as a whole, the sorry situation is getting out of hand. When Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Prof. Atta Mills, Amissah-Arthur (all of blessed memory) and his Excellency former president JDM were the vice presidents of the country, they never established any annex to the seat of government, which annex they packed with many individuals as aides whose only work is to sell jobs, scholarship opportunities and charge visitors fees and be paid with vital state resources.

But, this is the happening right there in the so-called Flagstaff House Annex, created by Bawumia with state funds. The establishment of the Flagstaff House Annex in itself an illegality which isn't recognized by the constitution of the republic, talk less of loading it with party loyalists to be involved in corrupt practices, and be paid by the state.

We have also a situation where state resources are used in providing rice, oil and drinks to NPP sympathizers on every festive activity. In fact, the act of distribution of expired food items to northerners even started in the Walewale constituency, where in the first distribution exercise, some expired food items were recorded. The resources allocated to the Flagstaff House Annex, and the periodic distribution of food items to only NPP members could have been used to continue the projects of the previous administration to completion stage, for the benefit of all, and not selected party people in the constituency.

On failed promises, we the good people of Walewale constituency have not gotten our share of 1V1D, 1C1M US$, 1D1F, the Accra-Walewale-Paga railway line, one electoral area one ambassadorial position, three cabinet ministers, one driver one Yutong bus, free license for drivers and many more of the strings of promises that rang through the air in the run up to the 2016 general elections. In fact, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has failed us the people of his home constituency and the question I always ask is, if Nana Addo is trying his best in his home region and the constituency he hails from, why can't our brother Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also do same?

Finally, there is selective treatment given to NPP members in the Walewale, with respect to the organization of national programs, which sad occurrence goes contrary to the rights of a Ghanaian as enshrined in the constitution of the republic. We have a situation where: Ghana Education Service (GES) recruitment is done by NPP executives instead of the GES directorate, employment of only NPP members into the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and many others. The immediate-past JDM-led administration gave everybody an equal opportunity no matter their background: social, cultural, ethnic, religious, sex and their political orientation, but that is not the case with the current administration in the Walewale constituency.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the vision statement of your boss, as captured in your manifesto, which says that: "I promise to build a Ghana that works and gives each and every one of us the opportunity to improve our lives. A Ghana that works for us and our families, not just for the rich and powerful. I will be a President for all Ghanaians. Whatever your region, your tribe, your gender, your status, or your religion, I will serve you all. I will champion your cause with the help of the Almighty God, and every day I wake up as President, my first and only consideration will be what is best for the country we all love and what will improve the lives of all our people." Sadly, this is not reflecting in your home constituency, and that's exactly the true state of affairs in the Walewale constituency within your twenty months in office as the second gentleman of the Republic of Ghana.

Written by:

ALI WUNI ABDUL MAJEED

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER, NDC

WALEWALE CONSTITUENCY

0244671304