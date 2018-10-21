The Love Of God Constraintineth Us

How many Christians have not confused the world with our inability to live Christ exemplary LIVES?. How dismal have we performed to put bitterness in the mouth of the UNSAVED, which makes it difficult for them to take us and our God? How hard has it not been for us to allow God to CONSTRAINTS our spirit which leads to express Him as HIS BODY or CHURCH?

“The love of Christ constraineth us.”

Did brother Paul humbly not urge us to constrain our actions and speech with the word of the Holy Bible,in other words the AUTHORITY of God?

2 Corinthians 5:14

How much owest thou unto my Lord? Has he ever done anything for thee? Has he forgiven thy sins? Has he covered thee with a robe of righteousness? Has he set thy feet upon a rock? Has he established thy goings? Has he prepared heaven for thee? Has he prepared thee for heaven? Have you appraise and given a thought to these?

Has he written thy name in his book of life? Has he given thee countless blessings? Has he laid up for thee a store of mercies, which eye hath not seen nor ear heard? Has He today we are asking us as a body of Jesus Christ. Is Jesus Christ the pattern of the life we have?

Then do something for Jesus worthy of his love. Give not a mere wordy offering to a dying Redeemer ( For your information He is now LIVING GOD with us in the Holy Spirit). How will you feel when your Master comes, if you have to confess that you did nothing for him, but kept your love shut up, like a stagnant pool, neither flowing forth to his poor or to his work. His command to us is salvation to all who will hear the gospel and believe in Jesus Christ.

Out on such love as that! What do men think of a love which never shows itself in action? Why, they say, “Open rebuke is better than secret love.” Who will accept a love so weak that it does not actuate you to a single deed of self-denial, of generosity, of heroism, or zeal! Please we are urging people to ponder on our sharing today. Join us on Facebook platform " BE A DISCIPLE OF JESUS CHRIST " and an active member in your local CHURCH.

Think how he has loved you, and given himself for you! Do you know the power of that love? Then let it be like a rushing mighty wind to your soul to sweep out the clouds of your worldliness, and clear away the mists of sin. “For Christ’s sake” be this the tongue of fire that shall sit upon you: “for Christ’s sake” be this the divine rapture, the heavenly afflatus to bear you aloft from earth, the divine spirit that shall make you bold as lions and swift as eagles in your Lord’s service.

Love should give wings to the feet of service, and strength to the arms of labour. Fixed on God with a constancy that is not to be shaken, resolute to honour him with a determination that is not to be turned aside, and pressing on with an ardour never to be wearied, let us manifest the constraints of love to Jesus. May the divine lodestone draw us heavenward towards itself.

This is a joint work by brothers of the Grace Salvation Jude Thaddeus Taylor and KIN DAVE'S. Enjoy the LORD JESUS CHRIST as long as you have LIFE by the permission of God.