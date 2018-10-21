Sempe King Donates To House Of Grace School For Deaf

King of Sempe, His Royal Highness Eze Samuel ekezie-eze udo in collaboration with Chamey Foundation and New Horizon Africa over the weekend donated assorted items to children and guardians of the House Of Grace School For Deaf in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The items donated to the school included confectionery, toys, books, clothes, biscuits, drinks and other essential goodies to help their educational studies to the top.

As part of his social responsibility, King Of Sempe on Friday partied with the underprivileged children at the House Of Grace School For Deaf at Aplaku Community.

The gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the children and also ease any form of hardship at the school. It was also part of activities to mark as a prelude his 5 years anniversary.

Speaking at the ceremony, the board chairman of the school, Rev. Edward Ribeirio expressed his happiness for the King's gesture.

“Some of the kids haven’t seen His Royal Highness before, they’ve never been on television before, they’ve never had a time like this to mingle with the privileged. This is the first time, so I think it will go a long way to help them.”

The children, who were more than elated to see the King, entertained them with poetry recitals and other duties.

After the donation, King of Sempe said; “I am very happy within myself for being able to do a thing like this, I pray for strength and also pray that, just the same way it came to my thoughts to come here and help these orphans, others can be inspired by it.”

ABOUT THE SCHOOL

The House Of Grace School for Deaf, located at Aplaku Community in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region offers Pre-School, Primary School and Junior high School Education for children with hearing impairment.

The School was established in 2007/8 academic year, and has a population of eighty pupils and fourteen hearing impaired teachers to support deaf children in the community and its environs of better education.

The school is a non-profit educational institution mainly sponsored by benevolent organisations, business and religious communities in Finland and Ghana.

The facility consists of a convent for the reverend sisters, quarters with caregivers’ rooms, a four-unit classroom block, social centre, a pantry, and recreational rooms among others.

According to the heads of the school, its aim is at providing quality learning and educational opportunities for Ghanaian children with hearing impairment, in a serene and conducive learning environment.