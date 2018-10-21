How Castro Sent Ugandan Soldiers Diagnosed With HIV-Aids Back Home

There are qualified health officials and doctors in Africa but on many occasions, they fail to diagnose some of the diseases which have taken its toll on Africans. Does that mean that African doctors or health officials are not doing their jobs well?
Once in Uganda during Labour Day celebration, President Museveni revealed that he wants to bring in Cuban doctors into the country to work. In reality, bringing foreign doctors into Uganda doesn't only underestimate Ugandan doctors but the entire African nation. But why did Museveni decides to call in Cuban doctors into Uganda?
In the eighties, Museveni sent large numbers of its troops to Cuba for military training. But he had no idea that equally large number of the military force would be returned back to Uganda by Fidel Castro because they were HIV-Aids positive.
Yoweri Museveni knew he has to do something to avoid a catastrophe in this country, otherwise, by 2050, no Ugandans will be left alive.
He, therefore, called for a nationwide crusade campaign, including all politicians and many national celebrities. Since then along the main road from the Kampala's airport 'Billboards' that promote abstinence from dangerous sex, marital fidelity and the use of condoms were recommended.
King Ronnie Mutebi, in his country Buganda, one of the five kingdoms of Uganda, actively travelled around spreading the awareness of the Aids disease.
We now know that those things didn’t help at all because AIDS carved a devastating and ruthless railroad throughout Uganda. The AIDS-stricken nation tainted the famous quote from Sir Winston Churchill; “Uganda the pearl of Africa,” to “The dead black pearls.”
The discovering of HIV-Aids among the Ugandan soldiers didn’t ruin the relationship between Castro and African leaders. In fact, the best of Fidel Castro friends were located in Africa.
