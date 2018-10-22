REGSEC Initiates Moves To Broker Peace In Japekrom And Drobo

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on Friday went on peace mission to Japekrom and Drobo, in the Jaman South Municipality to assess the situation on the ground after a renewed clash between the two neighbouring towns.

The clash claimed two lives, Wofa Atta Sina, Mmranteehene (youth leader) and one Emmanuel, all natives of Japekrom whilst 15 victims who sustained gunshot wounds are on admission at the Sampa Government Hospital responding to treatment.

Economic activities in both towns, as observed by the members of REGSEC and the accompanied media personnel had come to a standstill because the main car station and the market were empty, whilst banks, shops, schools in the area and the St. Mary's Catholic Hospital (at Drobo) were all closed.

Some people were ready at the transport terminal at Drobo with their bags and luggage to travel out but were stranded because there were no vehicular movements and some residents of both towns stood in groups discussing the incident.

Mr. Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Regional Minister designate and Chairman of the REGSEC advised the chiefs and the people of both towns at separate meetings to remain calm and cooperate with the combined team of Police-Military deployed in the area to maintain peace and order.

He urged the people to comply with the curfew order imposed on them, saying that refusal to obey it was an offence and anyone caught in that regard accordingly be accordingly be could be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Opoku-Bobie said the situation would be reviewed from time to time and assured that the curfew order might soon be reverted for routine activities to return to normalcy if peace prevailed in the area.

He gave the assurance that the Police had started thorough investigation and would do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them accordingly.

Mr. Opoku-Bobie admitted that the situation was very worrying, and noted that festival portrays the beauty of African culture and also brings investors as well as citizens living abroad to invest in the development of an area.

He appealed to workers who left for safety as a result of the incident to return to work because the Police-Military peace-keeping team were capable of controlling the situation to protect lives and properties.

Okatakyie Atura Konkonkyia II, Paramount Chief of Japekrom and Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, Paramount Chief of Drobo respectively expressed gratitude to the Mr. Opoku-Bobie and his entourage for the expression of sympathy and gave the assurance to smoke peace pipe to ensure total calmness in the area.

The Regional Minister designate also visited the St. Mary's Hospital and Drobo Senior High School to encourage the few workers and students around to remain calm for their colleagues who left to return for the resumption of work and studies respectively.

Mr. Opoku-Bobie afterwards went to the two local FM radio stations, one at each of the two towns and appealed to the people to remain calm and avoid provocations, incitements and allegations towards each other to prevent renewal of clashes.