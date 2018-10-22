Assin Fosu: 4 Busted After Stealing Cattles

A four-man-gang of suspected rustlers have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing six cattle at Assin SomNyame-Koduru in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Two of the suspects, Alhassan Abdulai 35, driver of the DAG Truck used for the operation and Mohammed Haddi, 25, are from Ashiaman whilst Abu Ali, 35, is from Assin Fosu, and Ali Yakubu, 45, from Bawjiase.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Oppong, Central Regional Public Relations Officer who confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency said the other two were arrested later during a further search by the police.

She said on October 19, 2018, at about 0420 hours the Police had information that occupants of a DAF Truck with registration number GR2977-16 had tied some herdsmen with rope at knife and gun-point at Assin Sumnyame Koduru and made away with their cattle.

The police sighted the said vehicle at Assin Andoe enroute to Cape Coast and gave it a hot chase.

On reaching Assin-Manso police snap check point, the driver was signalled to stop but ignored and drove through the barricades mounted on the road but were chased to Assin Nkran where the Assin-Darmang Police assisted in stopping the vehicle.

The suspects then abandoned their booty and run into the bush but the police pursued and arrested the first four and later the Assin Darmang police got the two others who were on their way to Mankessim.

The police retrieved from the suspects two slaughter cattle and detained the DAF Truck used for their operation pending investigations.