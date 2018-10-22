IAC Grabs Top International Awards

The just-ended Africa and Arabia Property Awards ceremony held in Dubai saw Incept Architectural consult, IAC, one of Ghana's leading architectural firms winning two prestigious honours in the Architecture Multiple Residence and the Architecture Single Residence categories.

The awards ceremony, already in its 25th year, is one of the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognized awards programs celebrating the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in real estate, architecture, interior design and property management within Africa and the Middle East region.

The winners will later compete with other regions in various categories as part of the International Property Awards.

The judging panel was chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best, The Earl of Liverpool, and Lord Thurso, highly respected members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament, and an independent panel of 80 industry experts who focus on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

IAC's two award-winning designs were the luxurious Glenshire Hills Estate; located in the Burma Hills Area which constitutes a gated community of 30 contemporary cuboid designed homes within a garden oasis across 6 acres.

The second award was for 'the Rwenzori', an impressive family house majestically perched in the Akropong Hills; an innovative design concept which honours space and light, a true testament to green, tropical architecture and an icon within the peaceful green environment in which it is set.

From left to right are IAC team members; Business and Admin Manager -Mrs Eugenia Owusu, Principal Architect – Cecil Abbey and Architect – Ekua Cleland

The glittering awards ceremony held in the magnificent Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai, also played host to the IPAX Africa & Arabia exhibition where top industry suppliers were at hand to showcase their products and services, whilst delegates networked with the very best industry professional and decision makers across the Africa and Arabia regions.

In an interview at the end of the ceremony, the Principal Architect of IAC, Cecil Abbey, said “it was indeed a moment of pride for the firm to win the international awards and be counted among some of the top brands in the real estate industry”.

This recognition further validates the competence and efforts that home grown Ghanaian architectural firms and architects can produce to match international standards.

He said the awards have inspired his team to keep striving for greater heights of excellence in order to continuously place Ghana on the map of global architectural excellence.