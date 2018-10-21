President Of Sierra Leone On A Two-Day State Visit To Ghana

The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, will on Monday, 22ndOctober, 2018, begin a 2-day official visit to Ghana.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen and deepen the ties of friendship and co-operation between Ghana and Sierra Leone, as well as explore other areas of co-operation between the two countries, which will inure to the benefit of their two peoples.

President Maada Bio will call on President Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House on his arrival, where the two leaders will hold bilateral talks. President Akufo-Addo will also host his Sierra Leonean counterpart to an official lunch, also at Jubilee House.

The Sierra Leonean President, whilst in Ghana, will also meet Sierra Leoneans resident in Ghana, as well as undertake a number of visits to some institutions in the country.

President Maada Bio is expected to leave Ghana on Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018.