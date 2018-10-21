ASA Donates to Physically Challenged Action Foundation in Offinso

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has donated items to the Physically Challenged Action Foundation in Offinso in the Ashanti Region to help improve the living condition of the children.

The items include 3 wheel chairs, 5 scratches, 3 sewing machines, one netting machine, food stuffs, sanitary items, tooth brushes, pastes, key soaps, Dettol, tissues, drinks and many more worth Gh₵ 9500.

Presenting the items, the Deputy Managing Director of ASA Savings and Loans Limited, Shah Md. Abdul Wahab said the donation forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to support the less privileged in the society.

He noted that the company whose work is driven by passion and love for humanity ensures that life becomes more meaningful and better for such children.

Mr. Abdul Wahab indicated that the company is committed to supporting ongoing development in the communities where it operates.

According to him, the company’s CSR activities are wide and varied – supporting programs spanning across various areas such as education and health.

He added that similar donations have been made to orphanages, boreholes, scholarships and medical screening with free medicine to clients.

Mr. Abdul Wahab indicated that in 2017 the company undertook medical screening for the treatment of malaria, Hepatitis-B, blood pressure, diabetic, breast cancer, distribution of mosquito nets as well as donations of food items in 42 communities benefiting 7,401 people at the cost of US$35,000 (GHC157,025).

He intimated that this year, the company budgeted US$75,000 (GHC367,500) to increase their support to more deprived communities in which they operate by providing mechanized boreholes, scholarships to needy but brilliant children; general health screening with free medicine, breast cancer screening, distribution of mosquito nets, donation to orphanages and underprivileged schools.

“As at last month ASA Savings and Loans has expensed USD45,000/ GHS216,000 out of the USD75,000 benefiting 8,100 persons through 52 activities in different regions,” the DMD stated.

Receiving the items, the Head of the Physically Challenged Action Foundation, Mr Berimah Antwi Sylvester expressed his gratitude to officials from the ASA Savings and Loans Limited for the kind gesture.

He assured the officials of the judicious use of the items to the benefit of every child at the Foundation.

Mr. Sylvester appealed to other corporate organisations and philanthropists to emulate the good works of ASA Savings and Loans Limited in order to help support the less privilege in the society find hope and joy.

He indicated that children with disability require special needs and attention to unleash their talents in order to become independent and self-sufficient by establishing their own jobs and contribute to the socio-economic development of their society and the nation at large.

In attendance were the Chief of Offinso Traditionsl Area Mr Gyaase Hene Nana Kwabena Tebri, Queen Mothers and staff of the Kumasi branch of ASA Savings and Loans operations.