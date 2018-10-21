My name is Abubakar Saddique from a community called Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana . I was born and raised in Ghana by Ghanaian parents . Went to school in Ghana up to the University at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology . So, I?m a proud son of Africa . The identity that defines me all the time is that of Africa. But, there are happenings in Africa that makes me sick . It makes me worry . In my view, those happenings is a big shame to the continent of Africa; I call it ?THE TRAGEDY OF AFRICA ?

Someone may ask : what?s THE TRAGEDY OF AFRICA as termed by the young boy from Ejura- Ghana . The tragedy of Africa has lots of phases and they include but not limited to the following:

Poor leadership Hunger despite fertile land Unemployment Diseases Poverty Inequality etc

The above mentioned phases constitute the tragedy of Africa that I call it . Consistently, the poor leadership in Africa from African leaders are what makes things worse . It is the most sorrowful thing that paves way to a lot of the other ones as in Unemployment, Hunger, poverty and the rest . Africa has embraced democracy as a way of governance . They copied blindly the concept from Europeans without necessarily looking at what is fit for purpose in their continent . Now, even though most African countries are independent, there is a new form of colonialism called neo-colonialism where the Europeans are not with us here , but , they control virtually all our resources and support our budget.

How do you feel , when African leaders allow , itself to be ruled by neo -colonialists? Where is good leadership? Children are dying in hospitals,yet our leaders are rather interested in driving expensive cars . Good leadership to me , means the ability of African countries to be able to add value to the raw materials in Africa like the Cocoa,diamond, gold , coffee and the rest . So, I ask , why is it that , Ghana , Ivory Coast and Nigeria supply the world with the largest tones of Cocoa ( 75% ) , but , do not have the luxury in determining its price on the world stage ? How is it the case that , the total revenue received from cocoa chocolate in the world which stands at $100billion , but, Africa gets only 2% out of it ? So, I ask : where is good leadership?

Africa has got the youngest population in the world . In other words, the youthfulness of Africa should be rather be an opportunity to catapult Africa into a rich content. Because, in my view , human resource is about one of the greatest asset any country or continent can tap into and turn their fortunes around to from hopelessness to prosperity. But, what , do we see? Despite the rich land for Agriculture, our young ones travel across the Mediterranean to Europe in search of greener pastures. Our young ones are left at home without proper education. This certainly cannot be celebrated in a grand style for it there?s prosperity in Africa, our young people will not consider traveling on this risky road to enter Europe. In my view , Agriculture alone should have been a game change changer for the African continent. The investment in Agriculture yields more benefits than in any other sector of the economy. Why , then , are African leaders not capitalizing on Agriculture to feed the world and to also provide befitting employment to its youthful population.

Today in Africa, it is far difficult to travel across countries than a European Union member traveling across Europe. For example, Africa under Africa Union, the AU , has not done enough to allow for easy flow of good and services even within Africa. I am in Ghana, traveling from Ghana to Togo, Burkina or Ivory Coast which are our neighboring countries is really a hell even though we share a common passport. Sharing a common passport must translate in easy travel. Sharing common passport, must encourage trade .if these and many others are not encouraged,how can Africa prosper?

We have come far as a continent. We have seen it all as a continent. Africa is not a poor continent. The likes of Dr. kwame Nkrumah, Thomas Sankara, Patrice Lumumba all believed in the Unity of Africa for prosperity. They believed that , Africa must take charge of its own affairs . That in their view is about the only way there would be prosperity for the continent of Africa. But, hey,now, what do we see ? It's all a mess . The African is mostly not been conscientised to believe in whatever that?s produced in Africa.

It is not surprising to see how the children of Africa instead of been made to support their own , are rather made to believe that , the Europeans are those who possess the best . An African boy will rather want to support Barcelona FC at the expense of Asante Kotoko , a local football team from Ghana . It amazes me . But, when you ask, these young ones tells you there?s no quality in the Ghanaian league hence their incessant love for the European league . But, I call this the Tragedy of Africa. How we have failed to make our own not attractive.

I still believe there is still hope for the prosperity of Africa. I suggest the following and when truly so followed by African leaders, there shall be prosperity for the African continent:

Agriculture should be a priority in Africa. We must grow what we eat , if in excess sell it out to the world for foreign exchange Investment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics must be encouraged and taken serious by all African states. Industrialization must be the other of the day . We must manufacture in Africa-and consume in Africa There must be Improvement in health, education and sanitation. Such that, our hospitals and schools will become the envy of the world Inter trading and easy access to commodities in Africa should be encouraged. There should be a common currency that can facilitate trade. Good leadership must also be encouraged. Good leadership brings joy to the people and more prosperity

This and many are what I think if done , can be able afford our continent,Africa to be the land of many opportunities. Donald Trump would even be ashamed to call our continent a shithole continent because we have been able to manage our resources to the benefit of the African people. .

I believe THE TRAGEDY OF AFRICA can be turned into the PROSPERITY OF AFRICA only by the African people.so, we all must join hands and make it happen.

God bless Africa and make us great and Strong.

Writer: Abubakar Saddique Ahmed