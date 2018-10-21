Is Government Promise On Sanitation Yielding A Positive Result?

The populace of this so-called country Ghana is ever ready to see the ship-shape country that NPP government was talking about especially Accra. We might think that every citizen in the country should by now be genned-up or well informed on sanitation: proper management of waste disposal, the ecological consequences and health problems that it poses such as malaria, cholera, typhoid, respiratory diseases, and many others as this year draws nigh to Christmas.

However, this seemed a distant change in attitude. Looking at behavior that Ghanaians exhibit toward sanitation and hygiene in the country. If proper care and fully-fledged management are not taken the commitment that the NPP government has to make Accra the cleanness city in the country and beyond would not yield any results.

Moreover, dustbins and dumpsters can be placed at every given vantage points, but if the minds of the people are not sensitized or cured from the malady of creating refuse in the surroundings, the country will still be wallowing in filth. Accra traders and hawkers on the streets do not give a hoot about waste disposal. They don’t even mind if they sell or buy in filth. What must you and I do as a country to refrain from filth?

Consequently, you might think that it is always the uneducated that are concomitant with waste but it will amaze you that a well-educated fully groomed person will indiscriminately litter all because nobody cares about the environment anymore.

Finally, I think sanitation issues can be curbed when there are good attitudes from us the public towards the environment in which we live.

BY; EDWARD FRIMPONG

LOC; ACCRA

