Mahama Continues to Predictably Trip by His Own Traps

He would be fooling himself, big-time, if former President John Dramani Mahama supposes for even a split-second that he could pull wool over the eyes of eligible Ghanaian voters in the leadup to the 2020 general election by insulting our intelligence and common sense (See “Mahama Exposed Over Bad Roads” Modernghana.com 10/21/18). And part of this insult to the intelligence of the Ghanaian people at large, and eligible Ghanaian voters in particular, is for him to cavalierly presume that his personal and parochial and, to be certain, jaded presidential ambitions are far more important than the well-being and future destiny of our country at large. Which is why he has been reported to be saying that his insufferably dirty and boorish political scheming to, once again, be given the undeserved chance to destroy the country, by winning the upcoming National Democratic Congress’ Presidential Primary, is not the frigging business, or lookout, of any key player or operative of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Well, I have some bad news for Mr. Mahama, and it is that if all that he wanted was to be simply reelected as the “nothing-doing” or duck-sitting or static Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, we would have absolutely no problem or qualms with the same. But in this case, unfortunately, the man who introduced the much-hated “Dumsor” into the global political lexicon – or dictionary – wants to use the platform offered him by the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress to unconscionably relaunch his massively rejected irresponsible and incurably thievish presidency. This is most criminal and downright unacceptable. In the meantime, maybe what the former Atta-Mills’ second-bananas ought to be doing is to be explaining to the Ghanaian public precisely why both the Amissah-Arthur and the Annan families, as well as the Okai family, roundly and flatly refused to bury their distinguished dead beside the tomb of Mr. Mahama’s former boss, to wit, President John Evans Atta-Mills, near the Osu Castle at Geese Park, so mischievously and criminally renamed Asomdwoe Park by the veritable political thugs of the National Democratic Congress.

If he did, it is almost certain that Mr. Mahama would fully appreciate why the Ghanaian electorate refuses to be hoodwinked into allowing their “testicles” to be so callously and bestially trampled by the man who has yet to officially disclose the cause of death of his former boss. Anyway, in the latest of his suicidal political trap, the former President is reported to have told some of his party’s executives and followers that it is the fault of his successor, the now-President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that the construction of the Kwame Danso-Atebubu-Kejaji Trunk Road, which was commissioned by his then-boss and substantive President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, Prof. John Atta-Mills, as far back as 2011, was never completed. Well, even as the Brong-Ahafo Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Kofi Boateng, promptly and wisely riposted, Mr. Mahama had four-and-half long years on his hands to have completed this very short 12.5-kilometer stretch of road.

You see, Dear Reader, 12.5 kilometers is just under 8 miles. A President who could not construct and/or pave an 8-mile stretch of commercially lucrative road in four-and-half years, could not be expected to do so even if afforded another four years in office. You see, Dear Reader, the road in question is “commercially lucrative” because the Kwame Danso-Atebubu-Kejaji District is a major yam- and vegetable-producing farming area in the country. Any leader who has absolutely no respect for the Ghanaian farmer is not the right person to be handed the democratic reins of governance. Mr. Mahama will never deliver if he is even given a thousand years in office!

We need to also studiously bear in mind the fact that Mr. Mahama’s own wife and Ghana’s former First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, is a bona fide native of the Brong-Ahafo Region. A man who has absolutely no respect or concern for the well-being of the kinsmen and women of his own wife, or in-laws, is not politically savvy or responsible. He cannot be expected to care about the socioeconomic fortunes and destiny of total strangers. That is the state-of-the-art digitized portrait of Comrade John Dramani Mahama for you, My Dear Reader and fellow traveler.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

October 21, 2018

