Ivory Coast Bound Bus Accident Records 3 Casualties
Three passengers have sustained injuries in an accident on the Ahanta West - Takoradi Highway Saturday morning, October 20.
They were on a journey to Ivory Coast when their bus driver in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a truck veered off and fell into a ditch.
The three injured persons are receiving treatment.
The other passengers have however been given another bus for them to continue the journey to Ivory Coast.