Akufo-Addo Sympathises With Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday joined the chiefs and people of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area to mourn the late Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, President, Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council of the Ga State and Jamestown Mantse.

President Akufo-Addo, who was accompanied by several senior ministers of state, was received by Nii Ngleshie Addy V, the Acting President of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V passed on December 22, 2017, after ruling for 39 years as President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in the Ga State and as James Town Mantse.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, who was known in private life as Mr Ezekiel Quarmina Allotey Cofie and a brand name as Dentist Cofie of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, was born on June 12, 1920 at James Town, British Accra.

He was the son of Mr William Cofie of Aflangai Shia, Naa Korle We and Madam Delphina Owoo from Naa Sally We Krotia Division, Adjumaku of the Royal Stool of Ngleshie Alata (James Town) Accra. GNA