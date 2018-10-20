Massive Development Projects Earmarked For Shai-Osudoku

Shai Osudoku District Assembly in the Grater Accra Region, is undertaking a massive development project in the district aimed at uplifting the living standards of the people.

Some developmental projects that were abandoned for years have been completed while effort been done to improve similar projects in the District.

Hon Daniel Akuffo, District Chief Executive(DCE) for Shai-Osudoku , disclosed this during an interview with Journalists in the District on Thursday October 18, this year.

According to him, contrary to the public outcry that, the economy is hard and nothing sort of developmental was taking shape in the country were not only false, but misleading.

He said, his assembly was carrying out explorations of revenue mobilization internally such as property rate and building permits to inject more development projects in the district.

Mr Akuffo who have been in office for less than two years stated that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, was undertaking major construction works on roads, schools, CHPS Compounds,rural electrification among others to lift the face of the district.

“The perceptions out there that nothing is ongoing is not true. We are working and I can say that , since I took office, I have being working and don’t want to see this district to remain how we came to meet it. This is more of an agrarian district so our main interest is to promote agriculture and many other development projects,” he said.

Mr Akuffo said the District has been able to roll 711 out of 2,000 small-scale farmers to benefit provision of the subsidised inputs under the government flagship programme Planting for Foods and Jobs.

The District he said is also taking keen interest in the creation of massive job employment opportunities along side other interventions by the central government policies like the Nation Builders Corp ( NaBCo), stating, out of 350 youth who applied for the NaBCo, 150 of them received orientations and would assign.

The soft spoken DCE out-lined a number of projects and programmes in the areas of education, health, agriculture and infrastructure the Assembly was implementing to ensure development of Shai-Osudoku District..

He mentioned, a CHIPS Compound at Ayikumah, 6-unit class rooms, a Magistrate Court, 7.5km road, a bridge between Akuse and Asutuare, 3-unit class unit at Kongo, 12- class unit at Osuwem, a police station at Agomeda, and Osuwem, among others as development projects either completed or ongoing.

“Some programmes are underway like in security like opening of new police stations at remote communities and street lighting to brighten the area. We also want to connect water to some of our communities which do not have access to water."

"Under the government free senior school, we have only two senior schools, the Ghanata Shai Osudoku Technical Institute. We did not experience congestion like others under the free SHS but we were able to supplied over 200 furniture to the schools," he said.

He cited the project for tarring the Ayikumah p-Doryumowe Road, which had reached an advanced stage and the Laten Soya Milk Factory which is operating under the One-District-One -Factory as something that should give the people of Shai-Osudoku increased hope for further economic development of the area.

The DCE said, the assembly is also taking steps to collect data on property to enable it track landlords and property owners to shore up its revenue mobilization

Mr Akuffo, however, said the challenge to create sustainable development in the district was not for Government alone but for everyone.

“The challenge to create sustainable development is a challenge for all and not the Government alone and so let you the people of Shai-Osudoku work hard to ensure sustainable development of the district." he said.

He also pleaded with the people to give Government time as it addressed youth unemployment, which he said was not only rife in Shai-Osuduku but the entire country over.