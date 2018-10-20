Neskeal Launches 5th Edition Of Fashion Show

Neskael Corporate Fashion show has launched its 5th Edition of this year's fashion show.

The show is slated to come off on16th November 2018 at Labadi Beach Hotels in Accra.

The show would be preceeded with carrier seminars, fundraising diners, Models cat walk shows, trade fairs among others.

Miss Kous Louanges Mang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) indicated that the show is under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism.

She said the objectives for the show are to promote the wearing of African prints and to exhibit our rich African culture as well in the corporate sector.

She said the fashion show is to encourage good grooming for both sexes in the corporate sector, and to outlined the need to adopt the use of friday wears to be come an official dress code.

Miss Mang, stressed on the need for Corporate entities to holistically embrace the idea of wearing African print materials to work from Monday through to Friday.

Some sponsors of the fashion show are Healthilife, Voltic Minerals Drinking water, Modern Multimedia company, La Palm Royal Hotel, Perk Biscuits, Fru Telli, So Fresh Tropical drinks.