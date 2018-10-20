A Further Press Release On The Controversial Partitioning Of The Volta Region Held At Sogakope

It has become necessary to buttress the statements released by Asogli, Anlo and other states of the Volta Region against the partitioning of the Region into the proposed Oti Region and Volta.

It is also because about 80% of the people living in the Volta North are originally from Asogli, Anlo, Tongu and other areas of the Ewe land who are our Flesh and blood that we cannot separate from or watch them to become aliens on their own land.

On behalf of the chiefs and people of Tongu and on our own behalf, we want to state once again to the Ghanaian community, and the Ghanaians in the diaspora as well as the world at large that the Volta Region belongs to the Voltarians who are unique, powerful, united and indivisibly we believe in ourselves.

We are faithfully resisting the division of our region for the following reasons;

The partitioning of the region is based on political agenda hatched and concealed by the ruling party. The partitioning of the region will destroy our family relations and fabric of the Volta Region looking at the ecology of Ewe-speaking people from Benin Togo and the Volta Region. We have been divided in what we shall call sprinter groups for the purposes of DIVIDE AND RULE and in our own country Ghana we are facing the same thing. It will erase our historical identity. It will rather strengthen and hasten the under-development of the region and fuel tribal conflict. The partitioning of our region is an indirect and hypocritical attempt to impose upon Northern Volta Ashanti Culture and influence on them which is part of the main Volta Region. The questions are; Ashanti Region and the Volta Region, which one is larger to warrant partitioning? In some quarters, the splitting of the Region is demand driven.

Question; what are the demands – Is it Political, Is it Ethnic or Development. In our calculation, the agenda is purely Political and ethnical than development.

It is also necessary to examine the 1992 Constitution in relation to other Voltarians to the Petitioners and to recognize that Volta is a block and if there is to be a referendum all the four corners of the Volta Region should participate because carving away a section will affect all of us.

We say categorically that the partitioning of the Region will cause a lot of inconveniences and harm to the people of the region.

We further want to reiterate that in the interest of peace and justice the division of the Volta Region be withheld to avoid any potential chaos and disunity and we shall be looking at others as aliens.

In conclusion, we, therefore, want to stress that if the partitioning of the Volta Region is to be done at all then all the Voltarians must be constitutionally engaged in the proposed referendum.

Long Live Volta Region.

Long Live Western Togoland.

Long Live the Voltarians.

1. ………………………………...............

(TOGBEGA NAKAKPO DUGBAZA VIII)

Paramount Chief of Tefle Traditional Area

Interim Chairman of Tongu Council of Chiefs

2…………………………………………..

(MAMA KU AGBI II)

Interim Secretary of Tongu Council of Chiefs

3……………………………………..

(TOGBEGA YAW AKORNOR II)

Paramount Chief of Vume Traditional Area

Member