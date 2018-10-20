6th Ghana Build Trade Exhibition Fair

The Sixth Ghana Build International Exhibition Fair will take place at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre from November 15 to 17 this year.

The exhibition is expected to attract over 108 exhibitors from Turkey, United Kingdom, South Africa and Nigeria.

It would also bring together international manufacturing companies and investors.

Speaking at the launch of the fair, Mr David Peter Quartey, a Chartered Construction Manager, said the three-day exhibition was geared towards fostering partnership and synergy between the Government of Ghana and the Government of Turkey through the private sector in the implementation of good policies and initiatives that would benefit the two countries.

The exhibition is being held by Esty Shipping Company Limited, in collaboration with the Ghana Embassy in Turkey, under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the exhibition, Mr Quartey said there would be on display, new construction methods, innovations and technologies for adaptation, through the use of 'foreign expertise but local wisdom'.

Additionally, Mr Quartey said, small, medium and large businesses would have the opportunities to interact with exhibitors, government delegation who would explore opportunities in mining, agriculture, railway, among others to the benefit of Ghana.

Mr Quartey said currently there were innovations in the construction industry, which Ghana needed to tap into the expertise to boost the operations of the real estate industry.

'Currently there are new methods and innovations which Ghana would have to adapt. We are encouraging all business communities to come and exhibit, participate and visit this year's Ghana Build Expo. Come meet your next business partner for development and expansion'.

Mr Quartey said, the exhibition would help boost infrastructure development, adding that 'infrastructure was critical to sustainable community development. The infrastructure we are building today will help shape tomorrow's communities'.

Mr Oscar Asamoah Baffour Head of Marketing and Public Relations, Ghana international Trade Fair Centre, said the government would give technical support and empower the private sector to employ innovations in their operations.