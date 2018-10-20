Eastern Region: Chinese Delegation Explore Economic Potential

A seven member delegation from Suqian City in Northern Jiangsu Province of the People's Republic of China, has visited the Eastern Region and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council.

The visit formed part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the City of Suqian and the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council as well as explore business opportunities in the Region to promote economic growth and create jobs for the people.

The parties agree to foster and promote cooperation in investment, sustainable industrialization, export development, solution oriented research, science and technology development as well as trade and commerce.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, briefing the delegation said the Akosombo and Kpong dams present a high potential for irrigation farming, inland fishing, water transport, sports and tourism as well as sources for drinking water for settlements.

He said the extensive range of forest island such as the Atewa-Atwaredu , Akuapem and the Krobo and Shai hills have plains and heights that offer various potentials for agriculture production and industrial development.

Mr Darfour said the Region was endowed with minerals such as gold, diamonds, bauxite, limestone, Kaolin and clay, however, gold and diamonds were the commercially mined minerals.

He expressed the belief that such resources could be leveraged and used to develop the Region and create more jobs for the inhabitants.

'We know the capacity of China, its influence in industry, commerce, education and we would want to take advantage of what you can offer,' he emphasised.

He then assured the delegation that the Regional Coordinating Council will help facilitate the activities of business investors from China who intended to explore business and economic potentials in the Region.

The Deputy Executive Director of the Standing Committee of Suqian Municipal People's Congress, Mr Ye Hui who led the delegation, said their city had an area size of 8,555 meter square with a population of 5,910,000.

He said the city produced mechanical and electrical equipment, food and beverage, textile and clothing, green building materials, laser equipment, smart household equipment and fashionable materials.

The Chinese delegation was accompanied by two Ghanaians Duku Kofi Benneh and Ms Irene Okyere through whose efforts made the Suqian City to delegate people to explore business potentials in the Region.

The team as part of their activities visited the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) at New Tafo.

GNA

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA