Deputy Aviation Minister Leads Team To Air Navigation Confab

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Aviation is leading a team of aviation experts from the Ministry and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to attend the 13th Air Navigation ICAO conference in Montreal, Canada.

A statement issued in Accra said the delegation also included seasoned experts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

The meeting, which is held every ten years is on the theme: 'From Development to Implementation,' and is being attended by over 800 participants from ICAO-member states including Ghana.

It said the meeting would provide an opportunity for ICAO Member States and Aviation stakeholders to work towards ever-evolving global strategies for safety and air navigation planning, development and implementation.

The statement said it would coalesce views of the global Aviation community around major objectives for safety and air navigation and set priorities for the coming years.

It said at the conference, subject matter experts would participate in detailed technical discussions which were expected to lead to agreement on a set of high-level recommendations in different key performance areas of the air navigation system.

These recommendations will be submitted for approval to the ICAO Council for subsequent endorsement by the 40th Session of the Assembly in 2019.

It said the technical discussions at the conference would lead to a more efficient and effective decision-making process during the ICAO Assembly and would allow for the focus to be on strategic issues based on sound technical advice.

The statement said Ghana would at the meeting present a paper to support the existence of the African-Indian Ocean (AFI) planning and Implementation Regional Group (APIRG) in improving its contribution to regional air navigation development.

It said the functions of the Regional Aviation Safety Group- African - Indian Ocean (RASG-AFI) include; analysis of safety information and hazards to civil aviation at the regional level and review of the action plans developed within the region to address identified hazards; conduct follow-up to Global Aviation Safety plan (GASP) activities as required.

The coordination with the relevant PIRG on safety issues.

Currently, RSSG-AFI activities are focused on the resolution of significant safety concerns, fundamentals of safety oversight, aircraft investigation and emerging safety issues such as runway safety, controlled flight into terrain and loss of control in flight.