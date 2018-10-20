The Literary World Of Ama Atta Aidoo

Author Ama Atta Aidoo is one of the prominent Ghanaian female writers who has created a significant impact in both Africa and international literature.

She is a past student of the Wesley Girl's High School in Cape Coast from 1961 to 1964, and the University of Ghana in Legon, where she received a bachelor's degree in English.

Ama’s books are well defined by her style of writing and the subject she relates recounts every thought and action of a narrator in exquisite detail delightfully enjoyed by her novice readers

Despite her broad work, collaboration and long writing career, producing remarkable novels, including Changes: A Love Story, No Sweetness Here and Other Stories, Our Sister Killjoy, Dilemma of a Ghost and Anowa, After the Ceremonies, etc, many writers like her may have retired.

Yet, Ama Atta Aidoo is imparting his writing skills and knowledge to many inspiring writers by organizing writers’ seminar, book fairs, and writing programs. Just last week Tuesday, 16 October, Ama Atta Aidoo took another opportunity to converse with readers and aspiring writers.

The four paragraphs below from different sources reveal her achievements and awards in her world of literary:

Ama Atta Aidoo’s hard work has given her several awards which include the 1992 Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best Book (Africa) for her novel Changes.

The Aidoo-Snyder book prize, awarded by the Women’s Caucus of the African Studies Association for an outstanding book published by a woman that prioritizes African women’s experiences, is named in honour of Ama Ata Aidoo and of Margaret C. Snyder, who was the founding director of UNIFEM.

Also in March 2017, she launched the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing (Aidoo Centre), under the auspices of the Kojo Yankah School of Communications Studies at the African University College of Communications (AUCC), was named in her honour.

She has lived in the United States, Britain, Germany, and Zimbabwe. Aidoo taught various English courses at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, in the early to mid-1990s. She is currently a Visiting Professor in the Africana Studies Department at Brown University.

Books by Ama Atta Aidoo at Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Ama-Ata-Aidoo/e/B000ARBG38/ref