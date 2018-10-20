Seven in Court for alleged unlawful destruction of Stadium plastic chairs

A Kumasi Circuit Court has granted a GH¢ 20, 000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified to each of the seven persons accused of destroying 275 plastic chairs in the bleachers of the Baba Yara Sports in Kumasi.

The chairs valued at GH¢ 38, 500.00 were said to have been destroyed by the accused persons who were among a group of rioting fans purporting to belong Accra Hearts Oak fan club.

This was during the 'Tabea Supper two match' played between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Heart of Oak, on September 2, 2018.

All seven pleaded not guilty to the charge and will come back to the Court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah.

They are; Bugri Sadat, 27, Kwabena Nkrumah, 34, Nicholas Yeboah, 24, and moro Jackson, 42.

The rest are; Akwasi Barnor, 32, Nana Adom, 35 and Kwabena Kwaaku, 40.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Florence Adda, prosecuting, told the Court that, the complainants were the police officers from the Regional Police Headquarters Kumasi, detailed to keep guard at the Stadium.

The Court further heard that the rioting was sparked when Asante Kotoko scored the second goal in the course of the match.

This seemed not to have gone down well with some of the supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak, leading to the alleged vandalization and the resultant damage to the chairs.

The security personnel rushed to the scene and arrested the accused persons, right in the act.

In their caution statements, all of them denied the offence; however, after investigations they were charged and put before the Court.

GNA

By Ishmael Adams/Joana Cheabu, GNA