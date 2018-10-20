HTU cautions fresh students against occultism, homosexuality

Ho, Oct. 19, GNA- Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, acting Vice Chancellor, Ho Technical University has cautioned fresh students of the University against occultism, homosexuality, rape, provocative dressing and other forms of distractive behaviours.

He said such acts were not only immoral, but criminal and that the University would not hesitate to hand over students involved in criminal activity for prosecution.

Prof. Honyenuga gave the caution at the 26th matriculation of the University in Ho, which officially welcomed 1,446 students, made up of 819 males and 627 females to pursue various programmes in the University.

He said being students did not exempt them from the laws of Ghana and asked those having challenges to contact the counselling unit of the University for help.

The Acting Vice Chancellor also warned the students against examination malpractices and absenteeism from lectures, saying the quickest way to get thrown out of the University was to get involved in examination misconducts.

He said certificates were not transferable and charged the students to take their studies seriously through self-discipline to achieve their purpose in school and build on achievements by their predecessors to be good ambassadors of the University.

Charles Mawunyo Abotsi, a first year Electrical/Electronic Engineering Student said they expected good learning environment devoid of 'needless strike' actions and introduction of new top-up programmes.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA