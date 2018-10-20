Wa East invests heavily in education and security

The Wa East District Assembly is injecting millions of cedis to improve education and health deliveries and maintain peace and security to facilitate socio- economic activities in the area.

The Assembly has disbursed GH¢ 24,000.00 to 24 needy but brilliant students comprising 18 males and six females under the District Assembly Common Fund.

Mr Moses Jotie, the Wa East District Chief Executive, said this during the Assembly's General Meeting held to deliberate on the economic performance and outlook for 2019.

He said the Assembly advertised and evaluated bids for the supply of 500 Dual Desks to basic schools and would be awarding the contract for its supply this week.

Mr Jotie said steady progress is being made on the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at Bulenga which is being financed by the District Development Facility (DDF) while another 2-unit classroom blocks is being rehabilitated at Manwe.

He said the Assembly intends to construct a 3-unit Classroom Block at Funsi, the District capital, at an estimated cost of GH¢ 340,000.00 and teachers' quarters at Funsi Senior High School at the cost of GH¢ 250,000.00.

The Assembly is to also construct two KG Blocks at Kunyabien and Funsi estimated at GH¢ 380,000.00 and two 6-units classroom blocks at Jomo and Goripie budgeted at GH¢ 680,000.00.

Development of sports complex phase one is also being estimated at GH¢ 66,688.00 and completion of two teachers quarters to be situated at Kundugu and Tuasa with a budget line of GH¢ 230,000.00.

The Assembly intends to supply furniture to schools estimated at GH¢ 150,000.00 and rehabilitation of some selected schools in poor conditions pegged at GH¢ 180,000.00.

Mr Jotie said in line with its quest to protect lives and properties, the assembly gave different support covering fuel, tires, mattresses and finance to help repair vehicles of the security agencies to discharge their duties.

'We are committed to ensuring that the road map for lifting the ban on artisanal and small scale mining is rolled out in accordance with the laws of the land,' he said: 'It is our expectation that sons and daughters of the district would get decent jobs when the ban is finally lifted'.

Mr Jotie said GH¢ 383,000.00 has been allocated for the construction of an accommodation facility to house Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation and National Ambulance Services.

The move forms part of the Assembly's efforts to facilitate the delivery of coordinated emergency services.

'An amount of GH¢ 50,000.00 has been set aside to cater for the rehabilitation of the district police commander's bungalow, whilst an amount of GH¢ 95,000.00 will be released to support the operations of the security services,' he added.

The 2019 composite budget statement was circulated to members of the assembly for deliberation and adoption.

GNA

By Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA