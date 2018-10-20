New Military base for protection of Ghana's oil resources

Government has signed a contract for the construction of a Forward Operating Base at Nzulebu in the Western region to enable the Ghana Navy to better protect Ghana's oil resources, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Additionally, government in conjunction with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, have ordered six patrol boats to enable the navy to patrol and secure the country's exclusive economic zone, resources and oil fields.

The President Akufo-Addo made the disclosure on Friday after reviewing a spectacular graduation parade of the Ghana Military Academy (GMA), Teshie, a suburb of Accra, where he commissioned 138 cadets of the institution into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The parade, which featured cadets from the Regular Career Course 58 and Short Service Commission/Special Duty Course 56, had two foreign officers from Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that government was aware that infrastructural and logistical constraints were putting undue strain on the efforts of the armed forces and the Military Academy and Training Schools to provide quality service and training.

He said that his government was determined to address the infrastructural challenges of the GAF, assuring that the needs of the armed forces would be resolved to enhance its efficiency and morale of troops.

The President said plans were afoot to build state-of-the-art infrastructure to meet the requirements of a 21st Century military and training facilities.

Ghana, he said, could not achieve the kind of economy that would provide the Ghanaian people with a dignified standard of living without peace and security.

Thus, "You will be provided with the resources to carry out your mandate effectively...this is the legacy I will want to bequeath to the Ghana Armed Forces," he said.

To the newly-commissioned officers, President Akufo-Addo reminded them that they were joining a profession whose members had not only upheld its image, but have continued to ensure that the territorial integrity of the country was preserved to make it peaceful and stable.

He told them that the armed forces and Ghanaians expected a lot from them, and in order to execute the onerous obligation placed on them, they should be guided by the principles of service, devotion and sacrifice.

Whilst congratulating the news officers, the President entreated them to discharge their duties professionally and diligently, and not use their position to antagonise the citizens whose sacrifices had made their training possible.

He said their commission into the GAF placed a great responsibility on them to guard against the temptation to use the uniform to intimidate their civilian counterparts, who were their natural partners in the development of the nation.

"I entreat you all to put into practice, the qualities of good leadership instilled in the Academy...lead exemplary lives and ensure the men under your command also do the same."

Second Lieutenant Daniel Boadu Opoku was adjudged the Best All Round Officer Cadet in the regular course 58. He received the Sword of Honour from the President.

GNA

By Ken Sackey