Let's rebrand and make NDC attractive - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to various branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to re-brand and make the party attractive by building better and cordial relationships with the electorate.

He said the electorate would understand the party well if the branch executives reached out to the masses and sold the philosophies and ideologies upon which the NDC was founded as a social democratic party.

Addressing supporters of the NDC at Nkoranza as part of his five-day campaign visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region, the former President said the branch executives had enormous task to re-brand the NDC, uplift its image and prepare adequately for Election 2020.

The supporters who were dressed in NDC colours and paraphernalia defied a heavy down to welcome the former President who arrived with his entourage at the Nkoranza township around 2200 hours, where the Nkoranza Methodist Church, venue of the event was filled to capacity.

Former President Mahama told the branch executives and delegates of the NDC that he was in the area to seek their support and canvass for their votes to lead the party in Election 2020.

Describing the 2020 election as a deciding political battle between the NDC and the NPP, the former President said the hopes and strength of the NDC to win the general election was highly placed in the branch executives.

Governance, the former President explained was about attitude and appealed to the executives to eschew pride in their campaign and serve the people in humility.

Former President Mahama said he had noticed from his campaign tour that many Ghanaians were yearning to see the NDC regaining political power in Election 2020 and added that it would not be an easy task for the NDC if he was not given the nod to lead the party and appealed to the delegates to vote for him in the party's congress slated come December.

The former President called for absolute unity among all supporters of the party and entreated each of them to contribute his or her part towards victory 2020.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA