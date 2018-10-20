Please give me a tricycle to aid my movement - single mother pleads

Edna Bamieh, a 42 year-old physically challenged single mother, from Nandom in the Upper West Region, has appealed to philanthropic individuals and organisations to assist her with a tricycle to her facilitate her movements.

Edna, who is lame in the left leg, said she had to place her left arm on the ground as a support any time she needed to move about.

'This situation unbearable when it rains or whenever the sun is high up,' she explained to the Ghana News Agency, in an interview.

Edna, who has a four-year old daughter, said it was agonising crawling long distances to common destinations such as the church, hospital, the market or to take her child to school.

Edna said she once commuted using a rickety tricycle but for more than a year now, she had had to every constantly rely on benevolent individuals to carry her child to and from school.

'When I don't find anyone to help, she stays at home,' she said. 'I am afraid if this continues, my child's education will come to an end. I don't want my child not to have education, like me in future'.

In spite of her challenges, Edina sells groundnuts in front of her house to earn some income and to support her child's education.

But her income, she said was very minimal, hence her appeal.

Edna can be reached on 0206764028.

GNA

By Mohammed Abdulai, GNA