No Traces Of One District, One Factory In B/A – Agyenim Boateng

There are no traces of government’s flagship policy, the One District, One Factory (1 D,1F)in the Brong Ahafo Region, Spokesperson for former President John Mahama has noted.

Mr James Agyenim Boateng, who was speaking on ‘Inside Politics’ on Radio XYZ 93.1, said he was yet to see one of the factories President Nana Akufo-Addo promised Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 elections, in the region.

Unlike what has been shared in the media by NPP communicators, James said he was yet to see “even one” of the factories after spending three days in different parts of the region.

“I have tried in vain to see even one as we tour the region but I have not seen any,” James told host of the programme, Mugabe Maase on Friday.

“I even asked to be shown a junction to where some of the factories are being built but that has been difficult,” he added.

Not All Districts Will Get Factories

Recently, the Information Minister designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the government did not promise to build factories at every district as all Ghanaians were made to believe by the then candidate Akufo-Addo.

His assertions were on the back of criticisms on the government regarding the seeming delay in building the factories to boost economic growth as promised Ghanaians.

The minister made a reference to Page 43 of the Party’s manifesto, saying Ghanaians misconstrued the message on 1D,1F.

Referring to the said message, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said: “In collaboration with the private sector, the NPP will implement the one-district-one-factory initiative. Sometimes we come across people who make the argument that the NPP said, it will build factories at all districts but our manifesto commitment is clear.”

“…For the avoidance of doubt,” he clarified. “it must be stated that government has not said that it will or the state will build these factories on its own; we have insisted consistently that we will facilitate the work of the private sector in building these factories.’’

Despite the fact that the NPP seems to be running away from a promise its then flagbearer made to Ghanaians, it is also conspicuous what the minister said corroborates the observations of Mr Agyenim Boateng in the Brong Ahafo Region. James believes the government has lied to the good people of Ghana.

He is also of the view that if the government were serious about establishing factories, the Brong Ahafo Region, a hub of raw materials should, at least, have had one factory as evident that the government will fulfil its numerous promises.

Mahama’s Tour

Former president John Mahama and his entourage are in the region for a five day tour as he seeks to be re-elected to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has since met with delegates of his party in the Pru East and West, Sene East and West, Atebubu Amantin and Nkoranza South.

In his interactions, the former president said Ghanaians are expecting the delegates to choose the right candidate in the flagbearership elections of the party, to enable the candidate win the 2020 general elections.

He noted that, after lying to win political power in 2016, the NPP government has brought untold hardship to Ghanaians and they are calling for the return of the NDC.

He said it is therefore important that delegates of the NDC elect a candidate who can bring victory to the party in the next presidential elections. This candidate, Mr Mahama said, must also have the requisite experience in governance as well as the ability to work hard to bring prosperity to all Ghanaians.

He has therefore urged the delegates to give him massive endorsement in the flagbearership elections, while he appealed to all members of the NDC to unite and work with common interest and purpose.