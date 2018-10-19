Must Voting To Create New Regions In GhanaTake Place Nationwide?

What extraordinary people make up our nation's political class. Even little school children are aware that development at the grassroots level is carried out by District Assemblies - and that if living standards for rural people and marginalised communities in urban Ghana are to improve, we must create more districts, and, above all, elect the chief executives of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, as well as all our assembly members.

Yet, duplicitous Chiefs, and their political bedfollows, want more regions to be created, so they can have their own regional houses of Chiefs. Abominable. The question is: Why are our crafty self-seeking ruling elites so determined to create more regions - and add yet another layer of white-collar thieves to the many in our byzantine system brutally gang-raping Mother Ghana? Ebeeii.

One ought, at this stage, to state clearly that one has absolutely no doubt that President Akufo-Addo is sincere in implying that he has no personal agenda in the matter of creating more regions. However, the plain truth, is that many of those in his inner-circle, and the upper echelons of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), back this pure-nonsense-on-bamboo-stilts waste of precious time and resources - because they are bedfellows of today's progeny of our pre-colonial ruling elites.

The fact of the matter, is that regardless of whichever part of our homeland Ghana they hail from, Chiefs, by definition, are rabid tribal supremacists. And they are all driven by a determination to somehow regain the power Chiefs lost, when the British occupied the landmass that finally became the unitary state of Ghana, in March 1957.

Present-day generations of Ghanaians must never forget that ordinary people, in the elections of 1951, 1954 and 1956, rejected the federation of pre-colonial tribal states advocated as the perfect post-colonial future for our nation, by the lackeys of the then descendants of our pre-colonial ruling elites.

Today, despite the fact that everywhere one goes in this country, ordinary people are crying out for their basic needs to met - as they contend with the misery of washed-away bridges, pothole-riddled roads, the lack of local healthcare facilities, delapidated school buildings, etc., etc. Is it not outrageous that in the midst of such deprivation, today's beneficiaries of inherited previlege amongst our vampire-elites, still hark after ancient glories: at the expense of the well-being of the masses of the Ghanaian people? Monstrous. And, totally unacceptable.

What discerning and independent-minded Ghanaian doesn't understand that inherited privilege is the greatest enemy of meritocracy? Development is not carried out by regional ministers. Neither is it inintiated by regional coordinating councils. Lives would improve dhramatically across Ghana, if the chief executives of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies are elected. Ditto assembly members. That is what a sensible nation with serious leaders would do. Let us do so too. Full stop.

The fact that very knowledgable and apparently respectable individuals are now pretending that voting in referanda on constitutional matters, such as the creation of new regions, can only take place in affected jurisdictions, not the entire country, illustrates perfectly their bad faith in this all-important matter. Voting in referanda to change any aspect of our constitution, must take place nationwide, because it affects the destiny of all Ghanaians, and that of their dear nation.

Haaba.