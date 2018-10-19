Planting For Food And Jobs: Ghana’s Path Towards Poverty Reduction And Farm Productivity

Globally, there are close to one billion people who are engaged in small holder farming (agriculture), of which close to 80% are among the world’s poorest people. Those poor people mostly reside in rural areas too. The same is true for Ghana, with the poorest being farmers, more likely to be farmers, while residing in rural areas. Yet, urban bias expenditure patterns continue to prevail in developing countries. Causalities that are often attributed for the poverty of farmers are: a lag in their labour productivity, low use of inputs (fertilizer and improved seedlings), poor access to markets and poor accumulation of productive assets. Given their low labour productivity, they generate low incomes- this makes them poor. In Ghana, close to 50% of the population is engaged in agriculture, and given the fact that most of the poor are farmers, poverty reduction would have a widespread impact if occurs within agriculture.

The planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Program commences Ghana’s best path towards improving farmer productivity, especially for food crop farmers. It comes along with greater access to markets for small holder farmers, improved incomes for farmers, and also presents the most pragmatic means to aid farmers escape from poverty traps. The program is comprehensive and offers a concerted approach that combines: availability and access to food, while creating jobs in the process. Supplies to small holder farmers include: subsidized fertilizers and improved seedlings; free extension services; facilitating marketization of farmer produce, and the application of ICT to agriculture.

·The program is progressive in the sense that it marks an era whereby public spending in agriculture will not be heavily consumed by the operating expenses of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) as in previous eras. It will also mark a divergence from the past trajectory whereby expenditure on the cocoa sector assumed overwhelming shares of the total agriculture expenditure, thereby retarding investments in other cereal crops such as: rice, sorghum and maize (crops under focus of PFJ).

· The program marks a new era for poverty reduction in Ghana because food crop farmers, who also happen to be the poorest in the country will be the beneficiaries of the program. Indeed, poverty among non-food crop farmers such as cocoa farmers has declined substantially over the years partly due to government input support and government facilitation of marketing cocoa. Food crop farmers will witness similar benefits.

· According to the World Bank’s Third Economic Update on Ghana- 2018, it is clear that Ghana imports basic food stuffs such as rice, and this is mostly due to the inability of domestic production to meet local demand. Ghana’s food import bill is expected to exceed the 13.3 billion dollars recorded in 2015 by the time 2020 sets in. As such, with the PFJ’s focus on improving the local production of cereal crops such as rice, it will reduce the country’s dependence on food imports. By doing this, domestic farmers under the PFJ’s coverage will fill the rice import gap, while benefiting immensely from the revenue they will accrue by producing and marketing more rice.

· The three northern regions, which are the poorest regions in the country, with ascending levels of farmer poverty will be alleviated. This is because the PFJ’s focus on rice cultivation is largely directed towards the rice fertile area of the three northern regions. The world Bank has estimated that agriculture has the potential to create about 400,000 jobs in the Northern Savanah Ecological Zone (NSEZ) which includes the three northern regions. Northern farmers will benefit immensely from the extensive cultivation of rice with support from the PJP’s seed supplies and technical support. Rice production will rise, and northern farmers will generate more incomes from the production of more rice.

style="margin-left:36pt; margin-right:0cm">

